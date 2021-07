From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Arc. Barnabas Bala Bantex has been reported dead in an Abuja hospital today.

Bantex was governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Deputy between 2015 to 2019 when he left government house to contest for southern Kaduna Senatorial seat, but lost the election under APC ticket.

Details later.

