Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Saturday night confirmed that at least, five persons were feared killed in the explosion that rocked a gas-refilling shop in Sabo, Chikun Local Government Area of the state earlier in the day.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, in a statement did not give any information on the deceased ,but added that four others sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the explosion.

According to Yakubu, “today at about 15:45hrs, the command received information through DPO Sabon Tasha that a gas cylinder exploded at a gas- refilling shop which resulted in the death of five persons (two of whose bodies were beyond recognition) while four others sustained various degree of injuries.

“The impact of the incident affected three other adjoining shops of different businesses.

“Teams of detectives were dispatched to the scene on a rescue mission and further investigation is ongoing. The Four injured have been rushed to Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna for treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, unofficial sources said, about eight people lost their lives including Prof. Simon Mallam, who was the Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC).

The professor, according to available information, has gone to shave his hair at a barber’s shop which shared a wall with the gas refilling shop.