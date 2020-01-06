Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command at the wee hours of Monday released details of affected victims of gas explosion that rocked parts of the state in less than 72 hours.

A gas refilling shop at densely-populated Sabo community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday, January 4, went up in flames killing people at close range and destroying four shops.

Details of survivors, some of whom are currently receiving medical attention in various hospital within the state capital, were not included in the release.

A statement by the spokesman for the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo listed Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Mallam Simon, Wale Ajayi, Daniel Peter, Victor Asoegwu and Micheal Ernest all male as victims.

The statement read in part: “t he Kaduna State Police Command wishes to update the public that the death toll has increased to six from the five persons already mentioned in the earlier statement.

“The command has also in the course of investigation identified five of the deceased victims as Prof. Mallam Simon (m), Wale Ajayi (m) Daniel Peter (m), Victor Asoegwu (m), Micheal Ernest (n).”

The command also revealed that property valued at N16. 4 million were lost to the inferno.

“Properties valued at Sixteen million, four hundred and two thousand, three hundred naira (N16,402,300) only, have been burnt in the four shops affected by the fire,” said Sabo.

He, however, quoted the Commissioner of Police in the State, Ali Aji Janga as expressing his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that, the command was still investigating the root cause of the incident and would ensure justice in accordance with the law.