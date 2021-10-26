From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

For allegedly serving as bandit collaborators and informants, a man, his wife and son were on Monday lynched to death in the Aya community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A security report indicated that after the killing of the three family members, the mob looted and burnt their home.

State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the extrajudicial killings of the family and ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

‘Security agencies have reported the killing of a man, his wife and son, by a lynch mob in Zangon Aya community, Igabi local government area.

‘According to the report, Abdullahi Mohammed Gobirawa, his wife, Binta Abdullahi and his son, Hassan Abdullahi, were killed when a mob stormed their home on Monday afternoon.

‘The mob action was in response to the trio’s suspected collaboration with bandits, especially in relation to recent kidnappings in the area.

‘After killing the trio, the mob looted and burnt their home.

‘Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness and deep worry at the violent actions of the citizens, and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings.

‘He stressed that lawful means alone should be adopted in confronting suspicions of criminality, as the destructive practice of self-help would only result in greater harm.

‘The Governor directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident and urged citizens to maintain order. He cautioned against stereotyping of any sort and appealed for consistent recourse to the constituted agencies.

‘Investigations into the incident are in progress,’ the statement said.

