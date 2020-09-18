Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen on wee hours of Friday allegedly stormed a Kaduna suburb called Barkallahu where they kidnapped and went away with seven persons.

Barkallahu is a community opposite the National Teachers Institute (NTI), along Zaria Road, Kaduna, in Igabi local government area of the State.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community at about 1:30 am on Friday, shooting sporadically and preyed on armless citizens including a family of five.

The Kaduna State Police Command has been silent on the activities of the armed kidnappers and bandits in the State as no official statement has been released by the Command in response to the recent series of kidnapping including that of four schoolchildren and a female teacher in Chikun whose whereabouts are unknown barely a month they were abducted from their school.

A family head, Abdulsalam Haruna, hinted that the bandits broke into his house and abducted his wife and four children, two of whom are students of the Federal University, Malumfashi, Katsina State.

He said the hoodlums also abducted two of his neighbour’s children.

According to him, the bandits also attacked two other houses, including that of a retired director in the Kaduna State Ministry of Education, but did not abduct anybody or take anything.

In a telephone interview with a media source in Kaduna on Friday, Haruna said: “The incident happened at about 1:30 am. They broke my gate and came into my compound. They broke the door to my house and ordered everybody to follow them.

“They went away with my wife and four of my children, two of whom are students of the Federal University, Malumfashi, Katsina State.

“They also attacked my neighbour and went away with two of his children.

“Two other houses, including that of a retired director in the Kaduna State Ministry of Education, were also attacked, but they did not kidnap anybody or carry anything there.

“We alerted the security personnel but by the time they arrived the bandits had escaped with the victims.”