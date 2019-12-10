Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna female politicians, under the Inter Party Women Network (IPWN), rose from its quarterly review meeting, yesterday, with a threat to boycott subsequent elections if current political atmosphere continues.

Specifically, they expressed concern over what one of them, the only elected female lawmaker in the Northwest, Comfort Amwe, whose election is being challenged in court, was passing through.

They noted that they do not want a repeat of what happened to women in recently concluded governorship election in Kogi where one was lynched and others harassed, especially, as people of Sanga council hold constituency’s rerun election in January 25, 2020.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna had on November 22 sacked two members of the House of Assembly, who represented Kagarko and Sanga constituencies

The sacked lawmakers are Mr. Morondia Tanko representing Kagarko constituency and Mrs. Confort Amwe representing Sanga constituency both on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Vice President, IPWN, Lanti H. Waziri, was optimistic that with the level of interest and commitment shown by female politicians under the project, more women will be elected into public office in 2023.