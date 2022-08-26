From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Federal Government through the Ecological Project Office has awarded a contract for the construction of a bridge and erosion and flood control across River Kaduna which will link adjoining riverine communities in Zango Kataf and Kauru Local Government areas of Kaduna State.

When completed, the bridge will serve as the shortest link from Zango Kataf to Kauru town, the headquarters of Kauru local government area of the state thereby reducing erosion while improving the socioeconomic activities of the benefitting communities and Kaduna State as a whole.

Handing over the contract documents to the contracting firm at Sako river bank, Zango Kataf yesterday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha warned the contractor not to go against the contractual agreement contained in the documents.

Represented by a staff of the Ecological Project Office domiciled in his office, Engr Anthony Dasibo Uruaka, the SGF noted that the development was proof of the commitment of the Federal Government towards providing social amenities to the people.

Member Representing Zango Kataf and Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Mr. Amos Gwamna Magaji who facilitated the project remarked that he attracted the constituency project due to what the riverine communities have to pass through, spending hours around river Kaduna in a bid to interact and transact businesses livelihood and that of the state.

Advising the communities to give the contractors the needed support and cooperation to carry out the project, the lawmaker called on the contractor to engage both members of the benefiting communities as skilled and unskilled labours as the case may be.

on his part, the Consultant handling the project, Mr. Funso Fasipe, said the bridge is expected to be completed within 13 months (September 1st, 2022 to 31st of October, 2023) if things work out as planned.

He, therefore pledged that the project would be executed according to specifications just as he solicited maximum support and cooperation from the people of the host communities.

Photo:

Reps of SGF Engr Anthony (R), Reps Member Mr. Magaji (1st L), Consultant Mr. Funso (2nd L) during the official handing and taking over of the contract documents at the project site yesterday.