From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

MILITARY fighter jet yesterday killed several bandits spotted on motorcycle convoys across four local Government Areas of Kaduna State. Also killed in the air strike were scores of another batch of bandits spotted rustling cattle in the areas.

Also, bandits, in fresh attacks on Wednesday, have killed four persons in Igabi and Kajuru LGAs of the state, respectively.

This killing came a few hours after the military fighter jet killed several bandits across identified locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the state.

According to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Nasarawa Kalgo community on the outskirts of Jaji, Rigachikun district in Igabi Local Government Area.

According to the Commissioner: “Air platforms carried

out several armed missions across identified locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGA

“Operational feedback to the Kaduna State government areas covered were Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Buruku, Ungwar Yako, Udawa, Polewire, Crossing Point, Gagafada, Kugu, Kam pani Doka, Gwaska, Goron Dutse and adjoining settlements.

“Bandits were spotted with cattle about 9km north of Gidan Audu, and were duly neutralized. This was the same situation just southwest of the same location.

“More bandits were similarly sighted at Gbakopai and were

also neutralized. At the foot of a high ground west of the village, more bandits with cattle were sighted and engaged.

“Furthermore, armed bandits were sighted at Gagafada at- tempting to cross from Polewire to Kampanin Doka, and were neutralized by the fighter jet crew.

“At the Gadani area, bandits in a convoy of about 12 motorcycles were sighted crossing the rail line, west of Gadani station, and were engaged accordingly. Bandits with herds of cattle were also engaged further west of the same vicinity.

“Over Kwafe general area, bandits on motorcycles were

seen moving out of Kwafe village towards Chikun and were engaged with rounds.

“In another mission covering Giwa LGA, a settlement was sighted at Yadi, active with bandits, and was engaged robustly with many bandits neutralized. Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Chikun, Kwafe, Sarkin-Pawa to Polewire, Gidan Audu and adjoining settlements were observed to be calm.

“Other locations such as Kaduna-Abuja highway, Rijana, Polewire, Kateri, Jere and Zuba were calm with no suspicious activities observed.

“Further patrols will be conducted in these and other areas across the state. Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the crews and troops for the wide-sweeping mission”.