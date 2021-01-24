From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Combine air and ground patrols of military troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike penultimate Saturday killed scores of bandits in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The patrol team followed credible reports of movement of bandits from a neighboring state and sighted them on motorcycles.

The bandits were said to have scampered for cover, but were engaged by the fighter jet crew.

According to the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, “Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike on Saturday conducted joint ground and air patrols to Chikwale village, along the Polewire-Mangoro-Sarkin Pawa road, Chikun local government area.

“These patrols followed credible reports of bandits’ movement from a neighboring state, towards Akilbu in Kachia local government area.

“According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, no contact was made initially by the ground troops.

“The air component however conducted further armed reconnaissance into the forest, and scores of armed bandits were sighted on motorcycles around Gidan Sule. The bandits scampered for cover as they were engaged by the fighter jet crew.

“The fighter jets conducted further missions in quick succession, as the bandits were tracked accordingly. When they eventually regrouped to continue their movement, they were effectively engaged and neutralized by the fighter jets around the inter-state boundary.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and thanked the troops for their relentless tracking of the criminals during the mission.

“Aggressive ground and air patrols are set to continue in the general area”.