From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A fire outbreak, on Tuesday, gutted St Peter Minor Seminary located on the Kaduna-Abuja highways in Katari village, Kaduna State, setting the hostel, kitchen, dining hall and laboratory in flames.

The Vice Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Very Rev Fr Christian Okewu Emmanuel, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Kaduna.

“This is to inform the general public that St Peter Minor Seminary, Kateri, situated along Kaduna-Abuja Road, was gutted by fire today, 10th January 2023.

“Two dormitories, a dining hall, a kitchen and a laboratory have been razed down by the fire. Further information on the incidence shall be communicated in due course,” the statement said.