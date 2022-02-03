Kaduna State Fire Service says it recorded 114 fire outbreaks and six deaths in January in three areas of the state.

Mr Paul Aboi, Director, State Fire Service, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said that the fire outbreaks occurred in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

Aboi said that the service rescued four persons unharmed, while eight sustained injuries from the fire.

“The service saved property worth about N3.4 billion, while others worth N785 million were destroyed within the period under review,’’ he said.

Aboi said the outbreaks were caused by carelessness and improper use of electrical appliances and urged residents to take preventive measures to avert fire disasters.

The director said that the service was doing its best to reduce fire outbreaks by educating residents on fire safety measures.

According to him, residents need to be extra careful during the dry season because fire outbreaks occur more during the period. (NAN)