From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely two weeks after the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, was kidnapped and freed, in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, another paramount ruler has been kidnapped in Jaba LGA of the State.

The Traditional Ruler of Jaba Chiefdom, Kpop Ham Gyet Maude, was abducted yesterday by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Police Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, directed Daily Sun to contact Nasarawa State Police Command, saying the incident occurred in Nasarawa State.

The brother of the traditional ruler, Anthony Maude, said he was kidnapped on his farm, at Gitata community, in Nasarawa State.

The community is located at the boundary between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

However, it was not clear, at the time of this report, if the royal father, who is over 80 years old, went to the farm alone or was accompanied by his security details.

