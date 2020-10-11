Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani (APC) has condemned in strong terms the killings in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, calling on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The sad news of the killing of several people and destruction of property in Kidandan, Kade and Sabon Sara villages, all in Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State by suspected bandits enveloped the air at the weekend.

Uba Sani in a statement he signed copy of which was made available to Daily Sun regretted that a repeat was coming not quite long after similar sinister attacks were carried out in the same local government.

According to him, “I condemn in the strongest terms this gruesome act by misguided elements. These are crimes against humanity and must not go unpunished. The security agencies must go to any length to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to book.

“When a similar unfortunate incident took place not long ago I raised a motion on the floor of the Senate calling on security agencies to devise more effective strategies to check the increasing menace of bandits in Giwa LG and other vulnerable communities. Unfortunately, the bandits are getting emboldened by the day, thus the need for more drastic measures.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kidandan, Kade and Sabon Sara who may be feeling helpless at this moment. Do not be in despair. We are in touch with security agencies to ensure there is no repeat of the condemnable act.

“I urge you to assist security agencies with intelligence that will help them in carrying out their responsibilities in safeguarding the lives and properties of the people.

“Our dear Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is deeply pained by the killings and wanton destruction of property and has vowed that he will not rest until the last bandit is brought to book.

“He has also mobilized agencies responsible for emergency management to assist the traumatised people of Kidandan, Kade and Sabon Sara villages. I will be in constant touch with our dear Governor as we work to restore some normalcy to the affected villages.

“I have detailed my Constituency officers to assess the immediate needs of Kidandan, Kade and Sabon Sara people to enable me to determine the type and level of assistance I will offer. I feel your pains and will do all in my power to assist in this trying times.

“My deepest condolences go to those who lost their loved ones. May Almighty Allah strengthens you”, he prayed.