From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Passion For Christ Foundation has distributed food items including rice and seasonings to scores of widows families at Angwan Musa community in Maraban Rido, and Makarau Community in Chikun and Zangon-kataf local government areas of Kaduna State respectively.

The donation according to the Founder, Venerable Muhammed Ibrahim, said the donation was done out of the “foundation’s sincere love” to ameliorate the sufferings of widows and the less-privileged in the community.

To him, the gesture became necessary owing to the fact that some windows are not finding it easy to feed their children due to the hash economy coupled with insecurity around them.

The three-year-old foundation’s objective was to meet the needs of the less-privileged and the vulnerable groups in society, especially at the grassroots, he said.

“Residents of Makarau community, who have been displaced by bandits were elated to receive these food items including a cow.

“The foundation which has been in existence for years now will continue to reach out to the downtrodden and those affected by disasters”, he promised.