The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, says it recorded 350 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) from January to July 2021, in the state.

The Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna that a total of 2,874 persons were involved in the road traffic crashes within the period under review.

According to him, 198 persons were injured while 110 persons died in the crashes.

He explained that most of the crashes were caused by over speeding, over loading, use of old tyres and night travel.

“FRSC is committed towards achieving set objectives in line with the 2021 Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said the command would continue to improve on road safety awareness and enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to reduce road crushes to the barest minimum. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.