Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the gas explosion which led to the death of Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon Mallam, his son and three others at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna on Saturday.

A gas shop opposite Total filling station at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis reportedly caught fire, killing an unspecified number of people.

Presidency spokesman, Garba Shehu in a statement said Buhari, while reacting to the incident said: “I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Professor Simon Mallam, his son and others.

“The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

“IExtend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion. May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”