Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, on Sunday visited the scene of Saturday’s gas explosion in Sabon Tasha area of the state which killed six persons including Prof. Simon P. Mallam, Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

This was even as she said that the state government will be tough in enforcing safety regulations to protect the lives of its citizens.

The deputy governor in company with Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and other government officials also visited the victims at General Hospital, Sabon Tasha, St. Gerald Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital within Kaduna metropolis.

Some of the victims have been treated and discharged at the time of the visit.

Speaking with journalists after her visit, the deputy governor expressed sadness over the incident, and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

She stressed the need for business men to always adhere to government regulations in siting businesses in designated business areas set aside by government.

“We are sad over this unfortunate incident. We pray for the repose of those who lost their lives. We advise residents to adhere strictly to government’s policy when opening business.

“Kaduna State will be tough in enforcing safety regulations to protect the lives of its citizens. I call on residents of the state to report to authorities any person who situates life-threatening businesses such as gas plants in residential areas to avoid future occurrence.”

The deputy governor, however, commended the security and safety agencies for the team work which saved human lives and other neighbouring buildings.

The deputy governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the late professor and all persons who lost their lives in the incident and urged the family to accept the death of their father as the will of God.