Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed deep shock over the demise of the Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Simon Mallam, his son, and three others at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna on Saturday following a gas explosion.

A condolence message signed by Plateau State governor and Chairman of the forum, described the incident as extremely unfortunate and painful.

Governor Lalong said: “This is a huge loss to the entire people of the northern region the immediate family of the deceased and Nigeria at large as we have lost one of our brightest minds who has contributed enormously to the development of our people.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray God to grant their souls eternal rest as well as give the family the strength to be comforted.”

Lalong also described the loss of Prof Mallam as a major setback for Nigeria’s quest for energy sufficiency, given his vast knowledge and experience which he has been deploying as the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

The Northern Governors Forum therefore called for stringent supervision of gas handling in Nigeria so as to tackle the incessant cases of accidents that have become a source of concern.