Kaduna State generated over N44 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2019, says Dr. Zaid Abubakar, Executive Chairman for the state’s Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS).

Abubakar, stated this at a press briefing to present the agency’s scorecard for the year held in Kaduna, yesterday. He said the revenue generated surpassed the year’s N43 billion target by N1 billion.

According to him, it would be the first time that the state met its revenue target and also surpassed it. Abubakar described the new figure as “a new benchmark” for revenue collection in the state.

He attributed the growth in IGR to the support received from Governor Nasir El-Rufai, especially the free-hand granted the agency to do its job without interferences from the government.

Abubakar also cited the rejiging of the revenue administration system, since his assumption of office five months ago, as a factor for the increase in IGR. He said the agency had also deployed adequate Point of Sales (POS) to ease revenue collection in local government areas.