From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A new state commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assumed office at the Kaduna State Command.

The resumption of the new commandant, Idris Yahya Adah, comes on the heels of the retirement of the former commandant, Dr Godwin U Miebi, from service on May 10.

Adah took over the leadership of the command on 11th May 2022 from Commandant Miebi (rtd) at the NSCDC Kaduna Command.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Habeeb Badamasi said, “The handover ceremony was very precise and colourful as the flag exchange was performed after the quarter guard inspection was concluded.

“In his address to officers and men, he thanked the Commandant General Dr Abubakar A Audi for the confidence reposed in him and promised to do his best to reposition the Corps in the state.

“He urged the officers and men to perform their duties with diligence and shun any act of compromise and misconduct.

Commandant Adah also pleaded with the good people of Kaduna State to help the Corps in providing useful information and support in assisting NSCDC in providing adequate security in the state.

“The Commandant seeks the collaboration of the media outfit and encouraged them to always verify and publish only information which will foster unity within the society and the country as a whole.

“He promised that the already established collaboration /synergy between NSCDC and other sister Agencies being enjoyed within the state will only be improved and strengthened.

“Commandant Adah concluded that NSCDC will perform its mandate without compromise with the support from the state government and all stakeholders inclusive”.