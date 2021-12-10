The Kaduna Golf Club, founded in 1921, is set to celebrate its centenary amidst fun-filled moments from December 13 through December 18.

The Captain of the Club, Engineer Ibrahim Aminu Bagudu disclosed that an uncommon 100 years of the club would be celebrated with various activities for the pleasure of the club’s over one thousand members and other golfers across the nation.

Among activities lined up for the centenary celebration are a Pro-Am Golf tourney, a golf clinic for both young and elderly.

There would equally be a cultural night while a grand Dinner and Award night would round off all activities.

‘’The atmosphere is indeed charged’’, an elated Bagudu disclosed. ‘’I can tell you that our Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who is also the Grand Patron of the club is quite delighted that the Kaduna Golf Club remains the pride of the North by still remaining formidable after 100 years of existence and he is looking forward for the celebrations”.

The Captain, however, took time off to eulogize the sustainability spirit of the Club’s Board of Trustees members which include the Emir of Birnin Gwari, HRH, Mallam Zubair Maigwari II, Col. Umar Dangiwa (Rtd), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), Arch. Muhammed Dewu, Engr. Andy Yakubu and Prof. Shehu Abdullahi.

He said, the members of the BOT have done so well to keep club members intact through the bad and good times. They contribute in no small measure to our strength in running affairs of the club in these past 100 years”.

