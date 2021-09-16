From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El Rufai has submitted a bill to Kaduna State House of Assembly to ensure autonomy of the legislative arm to enable it function more effectively and efficiently, having suffered from long years of military rule.

Speaking to newsmen after his remarks at the ongoing 8th edition of the National and State Assembly Service Commission conference holding in Kaduna, the governor said that ‘’we must preserve our democracy, work consciously to develop it. And part of that development is granting it financial autonomy, we fully support it. Even before these bills.’’

El Rufai who reiterated that his administration believes in doing what is right, noted that the executive arm of government has been supporting the legislature, adding that ‘’Kaduna state House of Assembly will tell you that we have great respect for their financial autonomy and solvency.’’

He described the agitation for the granting of financial autonomy to state Houses of Assembly as ‘’a welcome development across the country. Our bill is going to the house today and I hope it will passed very quickly so that we can put in place the necessary framework as soon as possible.’’

The governor said that governments ‘’must develop the legislature and we can only do that through better funding and sharing of ideas like this conference will enable all the state assembly service commissions to come and brainstorm and come up with better ways to support the legislature.’’

‘’So, I call on my colleagues governors not to be scared of anything but to do what is right and things will work better in the interest of everyone. We are elected to serve the public and not to protect our personal interests,’’ he noted.

According to him, Kaduna State Government believes ‘’in doing what is right, we believe in experimenting, we believe in looking for solutions. If some thing is not working very well, look for a solution, try the solution and if it doesn’t work, adjust it. ‘’

El Rufai reiterated that governments are there ‘’ to serve people, nothing is personal, nothing is permanent. So, one should always collaborate with others to find solutions to problems and if those solutions don’t work, we improve on them. We believe in that strongly, we have taken many chances, we have experimented with many things and most of them have worked.’’

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly on Wednesday, impeached its Majority Leader, Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa, representing Doka/Gabasawa constituency.

The decision followed the passage of vote of no confidence in him by members of the assembly.

The impeachment letter was signed by 17 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of the 34-member House.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Tanimu Musa, said the vote of no confidence was unanimous.

“Therefore, Mabo remain impeached and the house will soon announce the new majority Leader.

