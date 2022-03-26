From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack on Kaduna International Airport by bandits.
The confirmation was made in a statement by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.
The statement reads:
‘Security forces have reported that an attack by armed bandits was repelled in the vicinity of the Kaduna International Airport.
‘Troops stationed within and around the airport responded and repelled the attackers.
‘However, the bandits, unfortunately, shot and killed a staff member stationed at the perimeter fence who raised alarm on sighting them.
‘Airport operations resumed with scheduled flights departing after the incident.
‘Security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area. Further updates will be communicated to the public.
‘Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers. He expressed sadness at the report of the casualty, and sent condolences to the family of the victim while offering prayers for the repose of his soul.’
