From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has reaffirmed its readiness to strengthen collaborations and maintain a good working relationship with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council.

The government disclosed this Tuesday through Mr Muyiwa Adeleke, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai during the visit of Kaduna NUJ executive members to Government House.

Mr Adekeye also explained that the priority of the government is to ensure that people are adequately informed about the government policies and the progress of the government in the state.

While speaking, he extolled the virtues and the role of the media in keeping the people abreast of the happening around them and building their capacity through information sharing.

The Media aide further explained that the Kaduna State Government had in the past trained Public Relations Officers ( PROs ), Directors and Permanent Secretaries of Ministries, and Journalists for effective communication of government policies.

He assured that the Kaduna government will redouble its efforts to ensure that a good working relationship is being sustained between the state and the Union.

Earlier, NUJ aduna State Council Chairperson Asma’u Yawo Halilu also assured the state government of her leadership’s commitment to promoting the professionalism that journalism is known for.

She said the council would not in any way support journalism of bigotry, unfairness and fake news.