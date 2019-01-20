From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The elder brother of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ali Ahmad Rufai (Rtd) is dead.

This was contained in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant (Media &Publicity) to Governor El-rufai.

AVM Rufai, who died in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja, was born on 10th November 1948 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He was commissioned as an officer in 1972, and retired in 2002 with the rank of Air Vice Marshall after a meritorious military career.

He held different positions and commanded various formations while in service and attended several courses in Nigeria and abroad.

He is survived by his wife, Hajiya Safiya Rufai, six children, brothers and sisters.

His surviving siblings include Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and Alhaji Bashir Ahmad El-Rufai.