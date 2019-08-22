Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has assured the 1,600 batch ‘B’ (stream II) 2019 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state of adequate security of their lives and property.

The assurance comes with the Governor push to provide additional hostel facilities at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Sabon Gaya, to make for a more conducive environment to induct successful batches of corps members, which was evident in on-going project at the camp.

Represented at the swearing-in ceremony by his Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, who doubled as Chairperson of NYSC State Governing Board, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, El-Rufai reminded the corps members that orientation was a critical segment of the one-year mandatory service that prepares young graduates of higher institutions for life after schooling.

He urged them to “shun all forms of society vices that retard individuals as well as our collective progress as a people.

“I challenge you to say no to drug abuse, cultism, internet fraud, rumour mongering, abusive and unguarded utterances that do not portray us well as a great nation.

“You should rather embrace the spirit of patriotism, hardwork, commitment to national ideals and love for one another in order to build the Nigeria of our dreams, devoid of rancor and conflicts if any sort.

“I want to reassure you that security of lives and property if all citizens in our dear state including members of the NYSC remains the top priority of my administration.”

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC in Kaduna, Isa Wana, told corps members that the scheme had put in place a series of programmes and activities throughout the period of orientation course, urging them to take all camp activities especially, the skills acquisition and entrepreneural development (SAED) programme.

He thanked the state governor for the support and personal interest in the general welfare and well-being of corps members deployed to the State, just as he assured the governor of his commitment and willingness to cooperate with his administration in rendering services to the good people of Kaduna State.