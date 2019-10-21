The Kaduna State Educational Quality Assurance Authority, on Monday began training of 50 Evaluators and School Support Officers (SSOs) on quality education in the state.

NAN reports that the theme of the workshop is ‘Strengthening Skills of Education Quality Assurance Evaluation’.

The Director General of the agency, Mrs Umma Ahmad, said that the training was to scale up quality assurance in Kaduna schools.

The DG who was represented by Shehu Rufa’i, also said that the five days training would help the participants to understand the focal points which needs to be evaluated in schools, to meet desired results.

She explained that the 50 evaluators would be responsible for the evaluation of the quality of teaching and learning in public and private schools in the state.

“Training is one of the key important factors, you cannot be a master if you stop learning,” she said.

Earlier, the permanent secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, who represented the Commissioner of Education, Malam Shehu Makarfi said, “we want them to understand that their duty is not just to sit down in the offices and classrooms.

“They need to know that their primary responsibility is to ensure that teachers are effective, pupils and students are learning smoothly and the school is well managed and in good shape.”

He noted that the pupils and students were the main focus during school evaluation to ensure quality.

He, therefore, said that the training would focus on quality provisions, impact of leadership and learning outcome.

According to him, after considering everything put in place in schools, the question is; are pupils and students acquiring any skills that will make them useful citizens?

“That is why our major concern is whether the pupils and students are learning when we go out on evaluation. Are they acquiring skills? If they are not, then something is wrong. Is the curriculum meeting their needs?

“We ask if the learning environment is conducive and if the learners are being supported and encouraged.

“We also ask if the leadership of the schools are working with relevant stakeholders.”

He added that “for us to know where we are and where we want to be in education and move forward for a purpose, we must maintain policies and ensure that our children access quality education.(NAN)