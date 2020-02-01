The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed a fresh case of Lassa fever in a 34-year old man in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, confirmed the case in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Baloni disclosed that the state had so far recorded 23 cases, adding that clinical analysis indicated that 15 of the cases proved negative while one new case confirmed positive of the disease.

She said that: “However; six test samples are also pending. The new confirmed case is a 34-year old man from Kajuru Local Government Area and he is being managed at the isolation center (IDCC).

“This brings the number of confirmed cases to two in Kaduna State, as the first victim died on Sunday and has since been buried”.

The commissioner revealed that 40 other persons who had contact with the suspected cases were being monitored and none had so far shown any symptoms.

Baloni added that contact listing and follow-ups as well as active case search were ongoing.

She advised the people to maintain high level of personal hygiene and environmental sanitation as well as ensure that symptoms of fever and malaria are referred laboratory analysis before treatment.

Baloni said that the state government equally adopted proactive measures in compliance with the advisory on the coronavirus issued by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

She noted that the measure was sequel to the Federal Government’s declaration on Global Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

According to her, the minister cautioned Nigerians to limit non-essential travels to China, while those arriving from such countries with no visible symptoms were to be self-isolated for a two week period on arrival in the country.

“In addition, arriving travelers also have a duty to report any incidents of passengers falling sick during flights.

“Symptoms of coronavirus disease include sneezing, coughing and difficulties in breathing. People should report to the nearest health facility if any of these symptoms are noticed immediately,” she said.

Baloni admonished the people to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, cover the mouth and nose properly with handkerchief and tissue paper when sneezing or cough into the elbow where handkerchief is not available.

“Other protective measures are for the people to avoid self-medication and report to the nearest health facility when experiencing any of the mentioned symptoms.

“Health workers are to observe standard infection prevention and control measures while attending to patients, they should also endeavor to take their travel history,” Baloni said. (NAN)