From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday wrote public school principals, intimating them of the reintroduction of school fees in government-owned senior secondary schools.

The state government had in 2019, abolished the payment of fees in schools from primary to senior secondary for all students with effect from 2020 as a strategy to improve enrollment thereby reducing the alarming number of the out-of-school children.

Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Halima Lawal, in a letter to the Principals of Secondary Schools, said the development became necessary due to the dwindling resources at the disposal of the state government.

The letter read in part; “the increase in the population of school children in the state necessitates the expansion and renovation of existing structures, provision of teaching and learning materials to provide a functional and conducive learning environment.

“However, the dwindling resources at the disposal of the state due to the harsh economic conditions of the times, have made it compelling to reintroduce school fees in our secondary schools.

“Consequently, every student at the senior secondary level in the state would now be required to pay a nominal fee of N2,000 for an academic session.

“Each student was expected to pay N1000 for the first term and N500 each for the second and third terms

“Students have the option to make full payment at the beginning of the session or in three installments over the three terms.

“All Principals are requested to note that the payment of the fee is with effect from the second term of the 2022/2023 session and modalities of payment would be communicated in due course,” she added.