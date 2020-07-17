Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Kaduna state government in conjunction with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) have begun a process that will train and equip 75,000 Kaduna citizens in various Information Technology (IT) related fields.

This is a follow up to the visit of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami and the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru Elrufai last Saturday.

The initiative was disclosed on Friday, in meeting between the NITDA DG and Kaduna state government officials led by the Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Mr. Idris Nyam and the state Chief Information Officer, Mr Gerald Ilukwe.

The DG said that the training will be held in two folds in order to accommodate the people and added that the Agency would provide the logistics needed for the training.

“Building the capacity of our people should be seen as a requirement for us to enhance our drive towards digital economy. I think is what we can explore. We will want you to identify specialized skills you want to build and we would provide you with logistics,” he said.

The Commissioner in his remarks stated that there is need for Federal Agencies to partner with the State Governments especially in the provision of intervention projects. He added that there is political will in Kaduna state to build the ICT ecosystem, noting that the state feels that if such partnership is successful, it will be a win-win situation for both the State and the Agency.

