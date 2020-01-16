Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday night demolished the moribund Durbar Hotel located along Independence Way, Kaduna

The ownership of the hotel had been in contention between the Federal Government and the family of the late head of state, Gen Sani Abacha since 2001.

It was observed that the demolition exercise was carried out by officials Kaduna State Urban Development Agency, (KASUPDA).

According to the Abacha family lawyer, Mr. Reuben Atabor, “the Durbar Hotel belongs to the family of late head of state, Gen Sani Abacha. They have been in court with the Federal Government since 2001. The family won the case against the Federal Government. Then the Federal Government appealed and lost at the Appeal Court.

“And as I speak with you, the case is at the Supreme Court, and it has not been decided. So why should anybody demolish the hotel? We saw KASUPDA equipment demolishing the hotel, and since KASUPDA is Kaduna State government agency, all we know is the State government that is behind the demolition. The Abacha family will get justice because we are filing a court motion against the demolition.”

An eye witness who did not want his name mentioned said: “We saw heavy equipment accompanied by security personnel, and thereafter the demolition started.”

But when contacted on phone, the Director-General of KASUPDA, Ismail Umar Dikko did not respond at the time of filing this report.

Our reporter who was at the scene of the demolition reports that while the exercise was in progress, security personnel were stationed at in the vehicle, probably to forestall any breakdown of law and order.