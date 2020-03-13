Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Head of Service (HOS), Mrs Bariatu Yusuf Mohammed has reiterated the commitment of the administration of Governor Nasir Elrufai towards addressing security challenges in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

Mohammed, spoke while receiving stakeholders from Birnin Gwari who came on congratulatory visit on her re-appointment and also to extend their profound appreciation to the governor for approving the appointment of one of their own, Abdullahi Zubairu Usman as Special Assistant to the Head of Service.

The HoS further emphasised that the governor never liked the security challenges in some parts of the state and had been working hard to address the situation.

“The present administration in the state will ensure adequate security of lives and property hence, it is putting the people first.

“Your visit is overwhelming as I lack the words to describe how I feel sighting a large number of people who came all the way for the visit”.

Earlier in his remarks, the All Progressives Congress, chairman in Birnin Gwari Local government, Mallam Abdullahi Jariri congratulated the Head of service over her reappointment.

He appealed to the government not to relent on its efforts in addressing the security challenges.