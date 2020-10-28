The Kaduna State Government has reviewed curfew hours across its 23 local government areas of the State.

The state government had on Saturday evening declared a 24-hour curfew in Chikun and Kaduna South local government areas over the looting of palliative in warehouses by the hoodlums.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said, “from Thursday, 29th October 2020, citizens can move and pursue their lawful business from 6 am to 6 pm.

“Movement is restricted during the night-time curfew hours of 6 pm to 6 am.

“Government appeals to residents of the state to remain vigilant, report criminals and continue to cooperate with the security agencies”.