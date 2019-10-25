Kaduna State Government on Friday restated its commitment towards human capital development to ensure self-reliance and productivity.

Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, made the statement in Kaduna while receiving seven National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Presidential Awards winners from the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential award recipients are indigenes of the state whose community service projects positively affected their host communities.

Balarabe commended the former NYSC members for their meritorious service to the nation.

She urged them to remain good ambassadors of the state and to exhibit virtues that would make them good examples to other youths.

“In Kaduna state we give the youths the opportunity to participate in our development programmes, so far, they are not disappointing us,” she said.

The deputy governor said that the state government’s intention to boost human capacity was to make life more meaningful for the people.

“We are putting the people first, we will continue to do our best and we will not relent until we get the needed results.

“Our government has established specific goals, we are pursing them with all seriousness so that we can leave enduring legacies,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, George Samuel, commended the state government for its youth development programmes.

“We are here to let the government know that we represented the state well, and that we are ready to mentor those coming after us.

“ These awards should encourage youths to shore-up their level of commitments while serving the nation,” he said.(NAN)