From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the success recorded in the first phase of the N200 million disbursed to some women who operate small businesses in Kaduna, the State Government revealed that another N200 million cash is ready for distribution by January 2021.

This development according to the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, was part of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s led administration resolve to lift more women from poverty and vulnerability in the new year.

Hafsat told Daily Sun that, already, .ore women have been assisted to open bank accounts for the first time while some were assisted to get their bank verification number (BVN) for financial transactions.

Breaking down the statistics she said, “7,604 small business women benefitted from the last N200 million and out this figure, don’t forget there are also associations so it could be more.

“From rural areas, 5,328 benefitted representing 75.4 per cent.

“From the urban areas, 1,736 representing 24 per cent. Out this number, 1,080 of the total beneficiaries are enrolled on BVN representing 15.2 per cent. Those were the women who don’t have BVN until we introduced KADSWEF.

“We also have 4,654 representing 65.8 per cent of women who never operated bank account. That is exactly what we are going to do again with the new ones that are coming on board.

“Because of what we did, 14,787 accounts were generated even if all of them may not get but at least they have opened the account because we are looking at financial inclusion.

“This is where we are with the N200 million and we are having another N200 million in a bank and by January, we will start distribution. We want people to ask us questions because we operate an open door policy”, she added.

With this development, Kaduna State may be fulfilling part of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action of 1995 (Beijing Platform for Action) which was seen as the most visionary agenda for the empowerment of women and girls in the State.