Kaduna Government, yesterday, said it would generate data of rape cases in the state from 2015 even as it pledged legal response to victims to address the menace.

Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, disclosed this during a virtual meeting in Kaduna with the theme “Data for Policy and Decision-making in the Context of COVID-19.”

The meeting was organised by Christian Aid, an NGO, as part of the Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development (ECID) programme aimed at facilitating evidence-based policy and decision-making for inclusive development.

Baba explained that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had directed that the data be generated to enable the state to make informed decisions on how to curb the menace of rape.

She noted that the state was generating quarterly data from social workers in the ministry, Sexual Assault Referral Centres, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Civil Society Organisations.