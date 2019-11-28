Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State government in partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday successfully launched an intervention called Child-Friendly Community Initiative (CFCI).

Child Friendly Community Initiative (CFCI) is a programme developed as part of efforts at ensuring children have access to all necessary services at the community level in Kaduna State, being piloted in Igabi and Lere local government areas of the State.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Kaduna during an inception meeting with stakeholders, Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission, Mr Thomas Gyang, eulogised the supporting partner for the initiative.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Mahmoud Yamusa, the Commissioner was optimistic that the outcome of the programme would improve socio-economic indices as well as scale up the programme to more communities.

“l am pleased to mention

that the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) is one of the biggest partners

supporting the State in various programmes on children, youth, adolescent and women. It has been committing huge resources to eliminate 5 killer diseases (measles, cholera, tetanus, malaria, typhoid) amongst children, reduce maternal and infant morbidity and mortality rate, eradicate HIV/AIDS, increase access to school and women empowerment.

“l was really excited when I received the information that Kaduna State was selected as one of the pilot States for this programme because we are indeed committed to fast tracking the achievements of the state development goals, which I believe that this programme will complement in no small measure to actualize our vision,” he said.

Earlier, Chief of UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Dr. Zakari Adam described CFCI as a concept that is making the motto of UNICEF a reality, saying “we use to say children is first. CFCI therefore mean what we supposed to do in our individual and collective level to ensure that children access the needed services in terms of education, health, protection, etc.

“It is aimed at ensuring at community level, all services, all actors are working in synergy to ensure that when you go to community you have insurance that everything is functioning harmoniously to ensure realisation and implementation of all children’s right, that is what we call CFCI.”

Speaking on behalf of wives of LG chairmen,Wife of Lere LG Chair, Hajiya Iman Abubaka, pledged their commitment as to encourage and mobilise women and children in their communities to access the facilities that are available to them and other social amenities.

“Right now, I have started a program which I intend to take to primary and junior schools, since our people get married at eat stages of their lives. So we intend to sensitise them on the importance of education, importance of going to health facilities.