The Kaduna State Government, with support from Save the Children International (SCI), has validated its Monitoring and Evaluation Framework, for Kaduna State Social Protection Policy.

Mrs Jummai Bako, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning and Budget Commission, said at the validation meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, that the framework was critical to the implementation of social protection programmes.

Bako added that the M&E framework would ensure the achievement of the goal and objectives outlined in the state Social Protection Policy, approved in Feb. 2021, to protect the poor and vulnerable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the validation meeting was supported by SCI, under its Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Development (ESPID).

She explained that the Social Protection Policy was part of the state government’s efforts to ensure a life of dignity for all its residents on the basis of right, and not charity.

She recalled that a well-articulated implementation plan and results framework, had already been developed, adding that the M&E Framework would ensure that the government delivered on its promises.

“A legal framework is also being developed to ensure that social protection is pursued in an inclusive and sustainable manner,” she said.

She explained that the objective of the validation was to see the extent to which it met the expectation, requirements and strategic plan, set by the state government for the framework.

This, according to her, will address key expectations from key actors – within and outside the government and ensure synergy of the plan with ongoing relevant works in the state.

“The validation will also determine the feasibility of the framework and the overall capacity of the plan to effectively deliver social protection programmes for the poor and vulnerable in the state.”

Mrs Eunice Victor, Social Protection and Inclusion Coordinator, SCI, said that the organisation would continue to support the state government to strengthen its Social Protection Systems.

Victor said that the goal was to ensure the delivery of inclusive and accountable social protection programmes to the poor and vulnerable in the state. (NAN)