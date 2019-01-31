Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, said he is not desperate to win re-election as the governor of the state, stressing he is ready to “move on to other things” if he loses at the polls.

The governor said this, yesterday, in Kaduna, at a United Nations’ High Level Dialogue Forum on peaceful elections in Kaduna state.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, Isa Ashiru, has charged his supporters to resist intimidation by the ruling party and protect their votes during the forthcoming elections.

Governor El Rufai, who delivered a keynote address at the one day event, said politicians in the state must commit to the conduct of a violence free and fair election.

“If all of us do our bits, Nigeria’s democracy will only get stronger. The biggest risk now is pre-election violence. As a government, our most important job is to govern the state. If I’m re-elected, we will do our best; if we are not re-elected, we move on with our lives. We are not desperate,” he said.

The governor said Kaduna has become the centre of attraction of many organisations because of its pedigree as a state that is prone to violence.

Earlier, in a related development, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Isa Ashiru, enjoined his supporters not to allow themselves to be intimidated by the ruling party.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jaba Local Government Area, he said: “I heard they said even if you vote the PDP, your votes will not matter, because, in the end, your votes will be annulled. The APC has nothing more to offer.

“They want to send fear and doubts in your minds, so you will not come out and cast your votes to achieve the change that will improve the wellbeing of our people from the terrible leadership Kaduna state and Nigeria has witnessed under the APC.

“Don’t be intimidated. Let your spirit be high; victory is at hand, because, even our rivals can see and feel it loud and hard.”