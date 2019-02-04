Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Emir of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Maigwari, has advised all candidates vying for elective offices under various political parties in the state to honour their campaign promises when elected into office.

The Emir gave the advice at the weekend when the State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isah Ashiru, his running mate, Marshal Katung, candidates of the party under Giwa constituency, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

The Emir, who had in recent past cried for sustainable intervention to end kidnapping, armed robber, cattle rustling and sundry crimes in Birnin Gwari especial in the past four years, told his guests that it was very important that politicians kept their promises when voted to offices.

“I am happy to welcome you to this palace . I know many of you who are on this entourage dating back many years ago. I am glad to have you here.

“I know Ashiru very well. He is like a son to me. All I want to advise him is a principle that is in me, which has been afirmed by prominent Islamic teachings, ‘power is given by Allah, and power is taken by him and given to whosoever he choses’.

“You all know the problem that Birnin Gwari has been facing over insecurity. All I want to advise is that whoever is voted into office, should do whatever he can do to make sure he fulfil all his promises made during his campaign.

“That applies to all candidates here. As a royal father, my assignment is to advise you to be of good conduct with your supporters, and to ask for Allah’s blessings on your desires”.

Speaking earlier, Ashiru told the Emir that he was not in the palace to play politics but ask for blessings and guidance.

“Your Royal Highnes, this palace and your presence here is too noble and dignified for politics. As a loyal son, I have come to my father with my people to seek for blessing and words of wisdom that will guide us in this journey. I have also no right to barge on this historical Emirate and just seek for the votes of your subjects, without your consent.”

The rally which held in open square in the town, attracted a huge crowd.

The PDP Senatorial Candidate for Kaduna Central, Mallam Lawal Abubakar (Mr. LA) told the gathering that he was very depressed with the grim insecurity in the area.

“Birnin Gwari shall be free from the grips of bandits and gangsters when Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is voted into power and Ashiru becomes governor of Kaduna State when you vote them.

“If you vote me as your Senator, with our House of Reps and Kaduna State House of Assembly candidates, you can be assured that we shall never sleep as long as Birnin Gwari does not sleep. That is the reason why Alhaji Atiku has consistently mentioned Birnin Gwari as one of his main areas of intervention when voted to power.