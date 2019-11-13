Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday, ambushed and killed three policemen who were on patrol at Aboro village, Sanga local government area of Kaduna State.

The Public Relations Department of the Police Command in the state through ASP Suleiman Abubakar, who confirmed the sad development in a statement gave the names of the three officers as Insp Bobai Bature, Insp Daniel Dogo and Sgt. Mamman Ahmadu.

Suleiman added that, others were able to escape unhurt from the scene of the incident.

According to Suleiman, “on Tuesday, 12/11/2019 at about 1300hrs, the police operatives attached to Safer Highway with code No. KDS 018, deployed to Gwantu Divisional area were ambushed by gunmen while on patrol at Aboro village along Fadan Karshi -Nimbia Forest road in Sanga Local Government Kaduna State, who opened fire on them through a thick bush in opposite direction.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums and in the process Insp Bobai Bature, Insp Daniel Dogo and Sgt. Mamman Ahmadu paid the supreme sacrifice while other team members escaped unhurt.

“Reinforcement has since been deployed to the area for general combing to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to face justice.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, is greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the gallant men who laid down their lives for the common good of their country.”

The command, however, called on the public to assist the police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons in order to rid communities of bad elements.

“The CP assures the public that the culprits will not escape the long arms of the law. The command is doing everything possible to apprehend those behind this dastardly act,” he added.