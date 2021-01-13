From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen yesterday killed two persons and injured two others in Kizachi village, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the state Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, “troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have informed the Kaduna State Government of an attack on Kizachi village in Kauru Local Government Area.

“The troops responded to a distress call and arrived the location to find two persons, Musa Garba and Yakubu Yawo, shot dead. Two others, Monday Joseph and Jacob Thomas, sustained gunshot injuries.

“According to reports, the victims were ambushed by gunmen between Bakin Kogi and Narido village, as they made their way from Bakin Kogi Market.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed concern at the report of the attack and sent condolences to the families of the bereaved, while praying for the repose of the victims’ souls, and a quick recovery for the injured.

“The governor tasked security agencies to ensure a detailed investigation into the incident.

“In the meantime, the injured victims have been taken to hospital for treatment and troops are dominating the area.”