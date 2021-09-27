From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen, yesterday, attacked ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, killing one worshipper while several others were injured.

Also, another set of bandits invaded the Bina community of Igabi LGA of the State and killed one person. This was contained in a statement made available to reporters by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned, in the strongest terms, an attack against worshippers, on Sunday morning, by gunmen.

“Security agencies reported to the government that the attack occurred at the ECWA Church, Gabaciwa, in Kachia local government.

“According to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility.

“The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course. The governor, who expressed sadness over the incident, described it as an evil act targeting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.

“As of the time of this update, the government is awaiting other situation reports from security agencies,” the statement read.

