From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen as well as bandits on Sunday attacked ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia local government area of Kaduna State, killing one worshipper and injured several others.

This was just as reported added that bandits invaded Bina community of Igabi local government area of the State and killed one person.

This was contained in a statement made available to reporters by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned in the strongest terms an attack against worshippers on Sunday morning by gunmen.

“Security agencies reported to the Government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia local government.

“According to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility.

“The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course.

“The Governor who expressed sadness over the incident, described it as an evil act targetting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.

“The Governor added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.

“The Governor condoled the ECWA Church and the family of the deceased in particular, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the worshipper.

“The Governor who is awaiting further reports on the incident has directed the Kaduna State State Emergency Management Agency to assess the area and provide succour to the victims receiving medical attention.

“Similarly, the Governor has condoled the family of one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in Bina general area of Igabi local government who was killed by armed bandits. The Governor also prayed for the repose of his soul.

“As of the time of this update, government is awaiting other situation reports from security agencies”. The statement said

