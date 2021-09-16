From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, yesterday, handed over a 14-year-old housemaid, Janet Audu, who was battered with hot water by her caregivers to her biological father.

But the hearing of the case continues today, at Magistrate Court 1, by Ibrahim Taiwo road, where the prosecuting team is expected to call two additional witnesses over the development.

About three months ago, the young Janet, while doing other house chores, had allegedly burnt her mistress’ soup which angered her 14-year-old son who then bathed the maid with hot water as a way of expressing his dissatisfaction, leading to serious bodily injuries on the girl.

It was gathered that both the son, Yusuf Marcus (first respondent and a minor), and his mother, Luthi Marcus (second respondent), have been earlier granted bail after they pleaded not guilty to three count charges level against them. The bail still stands.

The three-count charges levelled against them are cruelty to a person, causing bodily harm without provocation and abatement of the offender as captured in sections 207, 221 and 54 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State.

Handing over the girl to her father, Commissioner, Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Mohammed-Baba, said the handing over became necessary after the father had approached a court and the girl has been stabilised after her ministry took her custody from NAPTIP a few weeks ago.

She said: “We did the official handing over of the girl to her biological father after spending a few weeks with us, so we could stabilise her. We are happy to see her back to normal and this is the responsibility of the government.

