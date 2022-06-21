From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission, Hajiya Imma Aboki has said that the State household general survey adopted by the State government was effective for planning.

Aboki said the survey was jointly funded by the state with support from Bill and Melinda Gate.

In her welcome address on Tuesday at the launching of the tele polling service on citizen perception survey on service delivery across Primary Health Centres (PHCs), the Commissioner stressed the need for the use of household survey for effective planning in the state.

She noted that findings from the survey confirmed the state government resolve to deploy evidence-based decision making for the common good of the state.

According to her, the survey is to provide up-to-date data on health and demographic indicators, particularly maternal and child health, fertility, family planning, and nutrition amongst others across the 23 LGAs of the state.

She said, “Kaduna State General Household 2020 (KDGHS2020) was jointly funded by Kaduna State Government with the support of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The goal of the survey is to provide up-to-date data on health and demographic indicators, particularly maternal and child health, fertility, family planning, and nutrition, at the state, zonal and LGA levels to meet the monitoring and evaluation needs of the SDGs and Kaduna State Development Plan.

“KDGHS2020 provides data on household characteristics, childbearing, childhood vaccination, school readiness and schooling.

“Other areas covered by the survey include prevalence of diarrhoea and use of ORS and zinc among children under-five years, prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of life, ownership and use of mosquito nets, utilization of skilled birth attendants and antenatal care services among women 15 to 49 years, as well as prevalence of postnatal care visits by mothers within 48hrs of delivery.”