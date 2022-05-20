From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero on Friday described himself as the best aspirant to fly the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s gubernatorial ticket ahead of the 2023 elections in the state.

The former governor, who was at the party’s secretariat today told the leadership of PDP and aspirants to remember his political antecedents and what he was able to do when he served the state in different capacities – urging them to consider him first during the forthcoming primary election in the state.

Banking on his previous experiences and efforts as a former occupant of the Sir Ibrahim Kashim House as well as the fresh knowledge he has added within the last seven years, he would be able to address economic, health, education, unity, the welfare of citizens among other challenges hindering the state if given the opportunity once again.

Addressing the newsmen shortly after the visit to the party’s secretariat, the trained financial expert said, “today, we are able to visit the office of our great party in our great city of Kaduna in order to intimate the leadership and aspirants about our aspiration and intention to contest the governorship primary under the party.

“I told them that I was a governor before and I have served the state in different capacities which means I am not new both to the party and our people in the state.

“Because of the situation we found ourselves today and the country at large like the challenge of security, economy, education, health, unity and welfare of the people, we felt that some of us that were there before and have the capacity saw the need for us to come and address these challenges so that we can have a secured and prosperous state.

“So, I’m here to let the party know that I’m in the race and then to appeal to the party leadership and the delegates to look at what we have done and what we can do if we are given the opportunity”, he said.