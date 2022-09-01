From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kaduna State Command, Sani Liman Kila, has charged the newly promoted officers of the service to diligent, and dedicated to duty.

About 40 officers were promoted to different ranks with one of them promoted to the rank of Deputy Comptroller.

Comptroller Kila tasked the officers to be more determined, focused and put in their best to the service in the interest of the nation.

He, explained further that the newly decorated officers were promoted on merit.

“If an officer is promoted, it is an indication that the officer has given his best to the service, and upon his promotion, such officer is also expected to be more dedicated to the service,” the Comptroller emphasized.

He therefore urged the promoted officers to take their promotion as a reward for hard work and dedication to the service.