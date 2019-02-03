From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Katsina State Coordinator of Buhari Presidential Support Committee, Alhaji Bala Saulawa, has promised to mobilise a minimum of 5 million people to give President Muhammadu Buhari a rousing welcome during his campaign rally in the State.

He gave this assurance while inaugurating Kaduna State chapter of the support group. According to him, Committee’s Coordinators for the seven states in the North-west geo-political zone already inaugurated as grassroots mobilisers are expected to reach the nooks and crannies of their respective states to canvas votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the election scheduled to hold this month.

His words: “All I need to do as Katsina Coordinator is to remind our people about Mr President, who has been working for them in the past four years or thereabout.

“We are lucky to be inaugurated today by the national body of the committee. Katsina, being the home state of Mr President, we are going to give 5 million march with the support of our Governor, Aminu Masari, who is also going for a second term. We don’t want to lose any vote.” Also speaking during the inauguration, the National Coordinator of the Buhari Awareness and Votes Guard, Kailani Muhammad enthused: “So far so good, we have been inaugurating Presidential Support Committee nationwide in each of the political zone to translate all the masses we have into votes because, this is the zone with highest votes in the country, having about 27 million eligible voters. We want to convert it for President Muhammadu Buhari for the next level.”

“The responsibility of the Coordinator is to go to all the nooks and crannies of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States. Their main assignment is to make sure that we don’t miss one vote. We hope what they will double their efforts to make sure that Buhari floors Atiku and his group,” he added.