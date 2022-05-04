From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the lingering killings and Kidnapping in the Southern part of Kaduna State, the Coalition of Southern Kaduna Professionals, has called for the redeployment of military formation known as Operation Safe Heaven (OPSH).

Its National President, Dr Peter Kukah, who made the appeal in a statement yesterday, noted that the killings and Kidnapping were becoming unbearable.

Kukah further endorsed the position of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, (SOKAPU), which had called for the immediate deployment of the Commander of OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Salau Ali, over worsening insecurity besetting the State.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored press statement yesterday by one Rev Dauda Fadia, a very respected elder and clergy from Fadia Community in Southern Kaduna authored on behalf of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners which he heads as national coordinator.

“The statement which absorbed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military outfit in charge of security in Southern Kaduna and Plateau State, headed by Major General I.S Ali, of any wrong doing or negligence is rather unfortunate and obviously sponsored by the people killing our people to occupy our land.

“We are particularly shocked considering the calibre of the signatory of the statement who we hold in high esteem.

“However, we have to console ourselves considering the level of hunger in the country and Kaduna State in particular.

“We wonder why such a man could descend so low to hunger at the detriment of his people’s life.

“This is obviously why the invaders are having a filled day killing our people. This development has without doubt confirmed our long held suspicion that there are powerful collaborators in the ceaseless attacks and killings in our land. Rev. Dauda Fadia has proved to one of them.”

According to him, “Privileged and very reliable information available to us suggest that Rev. Fadia had a three- hour long meeting with a very powerful serving commissioner from Southern Kaduna on Sunday in a hotel in Barnawa area of Kaduna State where the discussion to issue the sponsored statement was hatched.

“We are aware that the said statement was sponsored by some government officials from Southern Kaduna just to discredit SOKAPU and our genuine complain against the military outfit and the government.

“We wish to unequivocally said here that men of Operation Safe Haven are not doing what they should do in Southern Kaduna.

“Even when they sluggishly response, the usual excuse is that they do not have instruction to engage the attackers. This is so sad!

“We are certain there’s a fifth columnist somewhere working hard to eliminate our people in Southern Kaduna and this is not acceptable, we will do everything possible to secure our land.

“We are not going to surrender our land to anyone no matter how highly placed.

We strongly believe the entire leadership of Operation Safe Haven is biased against our people.

He further claimed that the, “Kaduna State Government has practically abandoned our people to their fate. Our people are homeless, dying daily of hunger, starvation, disease caused by their homelessness yet the government does not care.

“We, therefore, join SOKAPU to call for the immediate overhaul of the entire security architecture of Operation Safe Haven and replace them with committed and unbiased officers.